Park Christian Choir Sings Patriotic Songs at Nursing Homes

FARGO, N.D. — People in nursing homes get live music brought to them thanks to the senior high choir from Park Christian School.

The choir director says the group does it every year on the Friday closest Veteran’s Day.

The students sing patriotic songs to honor the holiday.

They stopped at Edgewood Vista, Touchmark, Bethany, Elim Care and the V.A. hospital throughout the day.

“I think it teaches the kids a lot. Even though we’re just singing songs, it really does touch their hearts and make a difference. Just a day for them to be honored for that and it seems to be special for both them and the students,” Melissa Horky, choir director at Park Christian School, said.

Next week, Park Christian second and third graders will sing patriotic songs to veterans at Eventide in Moorhead.