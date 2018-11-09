ND Football: Thompson Wins Second State Title in Three Years

Thompson beat New Salem-Glen Ullin 42-28
Nick Couzin,

FARGO, N.D– The Thompson Tommies beat the New Salem-Glen Ullin Holsteins 42-28 Friday afternoon to win their second nine-man state title in three years.

Cadyn Schwabe went down with an injury in the third quarter and Clay Odenbach took over the quarterback duties. He lead the Tommies to three second-half scores.

Schwabe, even though he only played a half, rushed for a touchdown and threw for 66 yards.

Thompson finished the season undefeated.

Categories: High School, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

State Baseball Roundup: Tommies advance to Class B...
HS Football Roundup: Thompson, Richland Score Vict...
B State Softball Roundup: 13-Run Inning Carries Th...
Class B State Volleyball Roundup: Thompson, LaMour...

You Might Like

Suspects Plead Guilty in Carla Yellowbird Murder

SPIRIT LAKE RESERVATION -- Suspects in the murder of 27-year-old Carla Yellowbird plead guilty to murder and robbery charges. 21-year-old Daylin St. Pierre pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and Felony Murder. 24-year-old Dakota Charboneau pleaded guilty to Second…