ND Football: Thompson Wins Second State Title in Three Years

Thompson beat New Salem-Glen Ullin 42-28

FARGO, N.D– The Thompson Tommies beat the New Salem-Glen Ullin Holsteins 42-28 Friday afternoon to win their second nine-man state title in three years.

Cadyn Schwabe went down with an injury in the third quarter and Clay Odenbach took over the quarterback duties. He lead the Tommies to three second-half scores.

Schwabe, even though he only played a half, rushed for a touchdown and threw for 66 yards.

Thompson finished the season undefeated.