United Way of Cass-Clay Encourages Random Acts of Kindness

This is the sixth year they have hosted the "UNITED Acts of Kindness Day"

FARGO, N.D. — People took part in random acts of kindness across the metro on Friday.

United Way of Cass–Clay is teaming up with Scoop N Dough in downtown Fargo as part of “UNITED Acts of Kindness Day”

People could pick up a “Live United T–Shirt” and pick an act of kindness to follow through on out of the “Kindness Bowl.”

The sixth annual event is intended to promote warm feelings during cold times.

“What we’re looking for people to do is just the small things. It’s not the big things, and big things matter a lot, but the real difference happens I think in the small, everyday things, and that’s when we’re going to rise the tide for the people here in the Red River Valley,” said Erik Hatch, the 2018 Campaign Chair for United Way of Cass-Clay.

United Way of Cass–Clay is still continuing its push to raise more than six million dollars this year.

