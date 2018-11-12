Creatively Uncorked Offers Classes for People of All Artistic Abilities

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Creatively Uncorked helps you find your inner Picasso and puts your artistic skills to good use.

It offers classes for people of all artistic abilities.

Some of the types of classes include canvas painting, wood painting, and flow art.

The West Fargo location gives people ages 21 and older the chance to grab a drink while painting.

“It’s a social painting event, so it’s a friend’s get together in a lot of cases,” Creatively Uncorked owner Shanna Cramer said. “We do have a lot of people that are coming in for the creativity part of it, just for the learning, just for the relaxation. I love seeing people going away saying out loud, I didn’t know I could do that!”

Click on the link for more information on classes at Creatively Uncorked.

