Elementary School Students Are Honoring Veterans Day with Patriotic Songs

MOORHEAD, Minn. — 2nd and 3rd graders from Park Christian School are singing patriotic songs to veterans at Eventide in Moorhead.

From God Bless America to the National Anthem and other unique tribute songs, their tunes filled the room.

More than 50 people came to the activities room to enjoy the performance.

One 2nd grade teacher says it touches her heart to see the smiles brought to the veterans faces.

“It means a lot, especially this year in second grade I have two students that have dads that are in the military, one who’s dad is over in Kuwait right now and another one who does his work right here in the United States,” said Mrs. Volla, a 2nd grade teacher at Park Christian.

The students have been traveling around the metro throughout the week going to other places like the VA hospital and Touchmark.