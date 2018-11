Former Lake Park, MN Police Chief Dies In Hunting Incident

Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander confirms a man killed in a hunting-related incident over the weekend was former Lake Park Police Chief Jay Nelson.

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (KFGO) – Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander confirms a man killed in a hunting-related incident over the weekend was former Lake Park Police Chief Jay Nelson.

Glander tells KFGO News the incident happened about 15 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes, on the White Earth Reservation.

Nelson retired as police chief 3 years ago.

The sheriff says further details will be released later Monday.