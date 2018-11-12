Law Enforcement Raises Money for Special Olympics Minnesota

The Moorhead Police Department and Clay County Sheriff's Office are participating in the Tip-a-Hero fundraiser

MOORHEAD, Minn.- First responders from the Moorhead Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Office are supporting Special Olympics Minnesota through the Tip-a-Hero fundraiser.

From 11am until 7pm, these first responders are at Boulder Tap House in Moorhead raising money for Special Olympics athletes.

They are helping out the servers on staff by cleaning up tables and greeting guests.

A Clay County deputy said the event is an effort to help the people who need them the most.

“They just really bring a joy to our life and to our world and it just really reminds you of what joy truly is, especially in the season of giving,” Clay County deputy Nicole Reno said. “We get to partner with them and see how Special Olympics really enriches their lives and how we can just give back just a little bit to help them in the process.”

Last year, this event raised nearly $2,000.