Costco Warehouse Donates Over $36,000 to Children’s Miracle Network

FAGRO, N.D. — Costco Warehouse is giving back and donating over $36,000 to Children’s Miracle Network.

Costco employees presented the check at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo. Six-year-old Noah Schaefer, the 2018 Children’s Miracle Network North Dakota Champion battling a rare disease known as HLH, was there to accept the check as well as some cool new toys.

The employees say it’s heartwarming seeing their donations make a difference each year.

“Having kids it’s certainly touching because you start to think about all of those ifs and ands, things that could possibly happen, so you just probably don’t expect it to happen at all,” Chris Cartagena, the Costco Membership Supervisor said. “Being able to see how Children’s Miracle Network and Sanford can help those kids in those situations makes you feel a little better knowing someone can take care of you.”

Locally, Costco has raised $157,000 in just six years for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, which benefits Sanford Children’s Hospital.