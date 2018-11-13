LIVE: World Diabetes Day Helps Unite People Dealing With Lifelong Disease

World Diabetes Day In November 14th
Adam Ladwig,

 

JDRF Volunteer Advocate and mother to a daughter with type one diabetes Danelle Johnson joins Adam to spread the word about World Diabetes Day.

World Diabetes Day is celebrated on November 14th, the birthday of Frederick Banting, who, along with Charles Best and John James Rickard Macleod, first conceived the idea which led to the discovery of insulin in 1922.

JDRF helps people with type one diabetes come together and fight the disease together.

Johnson talks about some of the struggles helping her teenage daughter, Danika, live with diabetes.

You can find out more about World Diabetes Day and type one diabetes at www.jdrf.org.

