Local Woman Selected to Help Decorate White House for Christmas

The White House opened up applications in August

FARGO, N.D. — One local woman, Amanda Morgan, is going to the White House after being picked to help decorate for Christmas.

“Since I was a little kid, I’ve just dreamed about being First Lady, even seeing the White House. Just seeing all these places I’ve read about and watched documentaries about,” she said.

Now, she’s going to Washington, D.C. for the first time. She says her mother sent her an article a few months ago that said the First Lady was looking for volunteers to help decorate the White House.

“I was at work, and I looked at my email and I stepped away from my desk and I took it to my supervisor, ‘you have to tell me if I’m reading this right,'” she said.

She says the application included questions about any experience and why she wanted to be involved. She says about a 100 volunteers are usually picked.

While she doesn’t have any professional decorating experience, she gets to take a hobby to the next level.

“It’s a great feeling. I don’t get to do this for my professional job every day. To do something that I love for a holiday that I love— that’s pretty cool. I never envisioned that,” she said.

While she’s not sure if she’ll get to meet the First Lady, she says there is an invitation to a special reception.

Morgan will leave on Sunday and take some time to explore the city. Decorating takes place the three days after Thanksgiving.

“I love Christmas, I love history, I love this country, so it’s really just an honor to even be considered for that,” she said.

