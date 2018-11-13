NDSU Raises Awareness for Human Trafficking in the F-M Area

The Red Sand Project has people filling in cracks on sidewalks and roads with red sand to start the conversation about modern-day slavery

FARGO, N.D. – Students at NDSU are using The Red Sand Project to raise awareness for human trafficking in the F-M area.

This international movement has people filling in cracks on sidewalks and roads with red sand to start the conversation about modern-day slavery.

NDSU’s Red Sand Project is welcoming everyone to join them in filling empty cracks with red sand outside of The Fargo Theatre on Friday at 6pm.

This event is in conjunction with the North Dakota Human Rights Film and Arts Festival.

“You just lay down the red sand and it is bringing awareness to human trafficking and exploitation,” NDSU Red Sand Project team leader Allison Bertsch said. “We are trying to get it so victims and survivors of human trafficking aren’t falling through the cracks anymore.”

“I just hope they’re more aware of what goes on in the world and in our society and that they’re more knowledgeable of it and more aware of it,” NDSU Red Sand Project team leader Harmony Johnson said.

