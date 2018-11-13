Park River, ND – Town of the Week 11-13-18

Rob Kupec,

Park River poured on the votes in the last hour to beat Wheaton to win Town of the Week. Some interesting tales plus a great old movie theater. Go Aggies.

Categories: Town Of The Week
Tags:

