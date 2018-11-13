UND’s Basketball Matchup with Kentucky ‘More than just a Game’

The Fighting hawks face 10th-ranked Kentucky on Wednesday

The UND men’s basketball program is 2-0 to start the season, but it would be a tall task for them to improve that to 3-0.

The Fighting Hawks are playing on Wednesday at Kentucky.

The No. 10 Wildcats are a perennial powerhouse, and their home dominance cannot be understated.

Since the 2013-14 season Kentucky has lost just eight of its 92 games at Rupp Arena. That’s good for a .913 win percentage.

Even though it’s a tough opponent for North Dakota, they say it’s a great opportunity to be able to play such a quality opponent.

“As a basketball junkie and buff, I love that opportunity,” UND coach Brian Jones said. “It’s probably something that I was no different as a kid in the driveway. I wanted to play at Kentucky at Kansas at UCLA at Indiana, the schools you grew up seeing on TV. That game, and I’m not disrespecting other opponents, that game is much more than basketball. It’s more about the culture, the history, the things of the game that should be passed on that they should know about.”

Tip-off in the Bluegrass State is at 8:00 p.m. The game will be televised on SEC Network.