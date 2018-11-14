Dog Dies in Abercrombie House Fire

ABERCROMBIE, N.D. – Officials are investigating a house fire in Abercrombie claiming the life of a dog.

It happened around 2:30 PM Wednesday on the 400 block of 1st Street North.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says the owner wasn’t at home when the fire started. Authorities believe the fire started in the kitchen, but the cause is unknown.

No other injuries have been reported and the fire remains under investigation.