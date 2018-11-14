Fargo VA Now Offering Whole Health, Primary Prevention Practice to Help Veterans Heal

every VA hospital in the country will have a whole health component by 2019

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo VA celebrates one of their new departments at the hospital with Whole Health Day.

KVRR’s Danielle Church tells us how whole health is getting rid of surgery and medication to try a more natural healing process.

Fargo’s VA just added another tool to its toolbox.

“Everything isn’t disease–based anymore. It focuses on primary prevention and overall quality of life,” said Danielle Olauson, VA Whole Health coordinator.

The hospital’s Whole Health and Wellness Center Department offers mindfulness classes, yoga, acupuncture, massages and healthy cooking classes for veterans.

Although they’re new, the benefits, which include help with PTSD, anxiety and overall health improvements, don’t seem to be falling short.

“It’s very rewarding to have these programs and have them be able to teach them and experience it with them when you see their eyes light up about things they’ve never tried in their life and they might be 70–years–old,” said Nancy Ruud, VA Whole Health coach and yoga instructor.

These yoga warriors aren’t just lighting up because they can move a little easier though.

“They develop a comradery with other veterans about getting healthier or staying healthy so that’s really wonderful to see the social aspects too.”

By the end of 2019, every VA hospital across the country will have a whole health program component. But Fargo’s VA hospital is already ahead of the game.

“Instead of just saying ok you have chronic pain, we can look at medications or maybe surgery, now we have options like chiropractic care and acupuncture and evidence based modalities that can only aid in their health care plan,” Olauson said.

Providing aid, a little empowerment and remembering it’s never too late to change your life for the better.

“It’s them being able to live their life to the fullest to whatever that definition is for them, that they can see the potential in setting health goals and trying new things to improve their health regardless of their age,” Ruud said.

The Fargo VA’s whole health programs are free for all veterans enrolled in VA healthcare.

The yoga classes are for veterans of all ages and skill levels.