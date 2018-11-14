NDSU Volleyball Hitting Reset Button after Regular-Season Play

The Bison are the six-seed in the Summit League Tournament

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU volleyball squeaked its way into the Summit League Tournament as the six seed.

With the opportunity to continue the season, the mindset is to hit the reset button.

Anything that happened in the regular season now has no meaning, according to the team.

Any squad has a chance to make a run.

Going into Denver this weekend as the underdog, the Bison think they have as good a shot as any.

Mckenzie burke: “On our way home from South Dakota after our Sunday match we all reiterated to ourselves that we’re all 0-0,” senior McKenzie Burke said. “It doesn’t matter who beat who and by how many sets or how many points. That’s a huge mindset we have to be in. It doesn’t matter if their the one seed, the fifth seed or being the sixth.”

If the Bison beat three-seed Omaha on Friday, they will face two-seed South Dakota on Saturday.