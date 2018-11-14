Plants for Patients Inspiring a Little Compassion in the Red River Valley

The fundraiser proceeds are going towards a permanent space and the organization's mission

FARGO, N.D. — A non-profit with a mission is to spread a little compassion holds a fundraiser at Front Street Taproom.

Plants for Patients puts small plants in handmade ceramic planters and then gives them to women at the Red River Women’s Clinic. It started in 2014 as an art project at NDSU. Funds raised will go towards a permanent space for Plants for Patients, so they can store their plants, pots and everything in-between.

“By providing that extra bit of compassion when people need it the most, we’re helping spread positivity, a stronger community and hopefully can expect efforts to the local region as well,” said Chris McEwen, Plants for Patients board of director president.

If you weren’t able to attend the fundraiser but would like to donate, Plants for Patients does have a GoFundMe page.