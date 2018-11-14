Police Investigating Shots Fired In Audubon

Audubon, MN – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of shots fired in Audubon.

The sheriff’s office says the report of shots fired at a residence in Audubon around 4:40 p.m.

The Audubon Police Department, Audubon Fire Department, Detroit Lakes Police Department, state patrol, and the MN BCA are assisting in the investigation.

UPDATE: The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of shots fired at an Audubon residence shortly before 4:45 Tuesday afternoon. Authorities are not releasing any more details at this time, but say there is no threat to the public related to the incident. It remains under investigation.