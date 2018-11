Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Selected In North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ North Dakota’s Health Department has selected companies to open medical marijuana dispensaries in Grand Forks and Williston.

The companies were chosen by a review panel.

They’ll now be invited to move forward with the registration process.

It’s the latest development in the state’s ongoing efforts to set up a system for medical marijuana, which voters approved two years ago.

Companies have now been named to open dispensaries in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks and Williston.

Applications are to open in January for dispensaries in Devils Lake, Dickinson, Jamestown and Minot.

All eight dispensaries are expected to be operating by next July.

North Dakota law allows the use of medical marijuana for 17 medical conditions, along with terminal illnesses.

The state began accepting applications last month from residents for medical marijuana cards.