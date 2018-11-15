Salvation Army Plans to Raise $900,000 through Its Red Kettle Campaign

KVRR's Rob Kupec Helped Kickoff The Campaign

FARGO, N.D. — As winter nears, you might see a slew of red kettles popping up around the metro.

The Salvation Army is planning to raise $900,000 this winter through its annual Kettle Campaign.

Last year, the Salvation Army fell just short of its $900,000 goal, raising just over $850,000.

In her first year leading the charge, Major Vangie O’Neil says she’s hopeful for more support from the community.

“It’s a very, very generous community. People are not only willing to offer their money but their time and their effort, to help us with the work that we do. It’s not just about the number, it’s about what it represents,” said O’Neil.

Thousands of volunteers are set to stand outside several businesses across the metro, hoping to collect funds for the Salvation Army and ring the bell.

Some of the bell–ringers are off–duty police officers and firefighters, who are grateful for their partnership with the Salvation Army over the years.

“They also come out on critical incidents and feed our officers when we have an incident going on, so this is our chance to give back a little bit and help them out,” said Chief David Todd of the Fargo Police Department.

In an effort to help the Salvation Army reach its $900,000 target, a little fight for bragging rights fires up some volunteers to help out.

“We have this kind of friendly rivalry that’s between the firefighters, the realtors, and us. We like to talk a lot of trash with the firefighters because that’s what cops and firefighters do, but we’re kind of nice to the realtors because they have a track record of kicking our butt in this competition every year,” Chief Todd said.

Regardless of if bragging rights brings people out to ring the bells, KVRR’s Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec, who was one of the featured speakers at the kick–off ceremony, has some simple words for volunteers.

“When you’re out ringing the bells, no matter how cold it is, the warmth you will feel in your heart for the good that you are doing will top any temperature,” Kupec said.

For more information on how to support the Salvation Army, click here.