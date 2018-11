Three Men Arrested After Theft Investigation Turns Into Drug Bust

Officers found a large quantity of meth

FERGUS FALLS, MN — What started out as a theft investigation turned into a drug bust in Fergus Falls.

An officer responded to a high-dollar theft at Dunham Sports on Monday.

The suspects were quickly identified and a search warrant was obtained to recover the stolen items and officers found a large quantity of meth.

25-year-old Michael Stavedahl was arrested following a short foot chase.

37-year-old Grant Graton was also arrested.

A second warrant was served at another home where more meth was discovered and 33-year-old Ronald Lemasters was arrested.

Meth was found at a third home and an arrest warrant is expected.

Nearly a pound of meth was confiscated with a street value of $10,000.