Jefferson Elementary Third Graders Learn about Recycling

The students got to take home a complimentary cloth bag to use instead of plastic bags

FARGO, N.D. — Third graders at Jefferson Elementary are learning how to reduce, reuse, and recycle.

The three third grade classes learned what products are recyclable, and how recycling benefits the environment.

Students also heard about programs offered by the City of Fargo where they can take all their unwanted cans, bottles, and papers.

The city’s recycling coordinator says encouraging kids to take up recycling is important towards developing environmentally conscious habits.

“That’s kind of why we come into the elementary schools because they are so young and they have so many things to learn right now, so if we can get them to start recycling now, hopefully they go home and share that with their families and friends,” said Jen Picket, the Recycling Coordinator for the City of Fargo.

After the presentations ended, students got to take home a reusable cloth bag.