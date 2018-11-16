KVRR Round Table: UND’s Chances at an FCS Playoff Berth

UND wraps up the regular season on the road against Northern Arizona
Keith Albertson,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota football team is still holding out hope for a playoff berth if they win their regular-season finale on Saturday.

The Fighting Hawks are on the road against Northern Arizona, but they will need help from the rest of the FCS if they hope to crack the field of 24.

KVRR Sports anchors Keith Albertson, Nick Couzin and Maria Santora break down UND’s chances.

