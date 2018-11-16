Olive Street, an Accessories Store, Holds Grand Opening in West Fargo

The whole store is 15 percent off for the celebration

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Olive Street, a store that sells accessories like jewelry, shoes, and handbags, held a grand opening celebration.

The whole store is 15 percent off on Friday, Nov. 16 and Saturday, Nov. 17. The first 25 customers of the day also get to pop a balloon to get more discounts.

“We always say you already have a closet full of clothes that you love and we just want to be that finishing touch or that special accessory that takes your look up a notch, because sometimes the accessory makes the outfit,” Maura Havig, the owner, said.

Olive Street also joined the Chamber of Commerce.