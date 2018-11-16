Twelve National Guard Soldiers Return Home to Fargo

They spent over a year deployed in Washington DC

FARGO, N.D. — For the last year and a half, Sgt. Tyler Nagel has been away from his family, serving his nation while protecting the airspace over Washington DC.

He’s seen his family a couple of times since he began his assignment.

His father is proud to see his son stand up for the red, white, and blue.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s something I wish maybe I would have done when I was younger and stuff like that, and I’m very proud of him and what he has done for his country,” said Perry Nagel.

But lining up in the terminal with fellow veterans and his grandson Killian, Perry got goosebumps when he saw his son come through the gate.

“It feels great. It feels finally welcoming to have him back at home, to have a father–son relationship again and to enjoy having him around,” Nagel said.

Sgt. Nagel was one of twelve soldiers who came back to Fargo from the National Guard’s First Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery.

After stepping up to serve some extra time in DC, Sgt. Nagel is glad to be reunited with his family.

“It definitely is nice to get back before the holidays because I get to spend that time with them instead of being away. We all spent a little extra time out there than the rest of the unit, and we’re all finally home for good now, so it’s pretty nice.” Sgt. Nagel said.

While some of his family made the trip to pick him up from the airport, there are some people waiting in Grand Forks that are eager to see their hero again.

“It’s going to be a big surprise because his daughters think he’s coming home next week, and so once we bring him home today, they’ll realize he’s home today. It’s a great honor and a blessing to have him back,” said Nagel.

A total of 19 soldiers returned home to North Dakota Friday afternoon. Aside from the twelve who landed in Fargo, others came in through Bismarck and Minot.