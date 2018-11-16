West Fargo Named 10th Best Small City to Live in America

WEST FARGO, N.D. – West Fargo is named the 10th best small city to live in America by WalletHub.

The website compared more than 1,200 cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 40 indicators. West Fargo’s low cost of living, crime and unemployment rates and a high average of median income and education helped the city get the honor.

“The City of West Fargo has been growing and changing over the past 20 years. To me, this designation not only means that people are paying attention to West Fargo, but that our city has managed our phenomenal growth in a way that has improved quality of life for our community – which is no small feat,” West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis said.