West Fargo Named 10th Best Small City to Live in America

WEST FARGO, N.D. – West Fargo is named the 10th best small city to live in America by WalletHub.
The website compared more than 1,200 cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 40 indicators. West Fargo’s low cost of living, crime and unemployment rates and a high average of median income and education helped the city get the honor.
“The City of West Fargo has been growing and changing over the past 20 years. To me, this designation not only means that people are paying attention to West Fargo, but that our city has managed our phenomenal growth in a way that has improved quality of life for our community – which is no small feat,” West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis said.
FARGO, N.D. - Kennedy Elementary staff members received medical attention after the school was put into lockdown twice Friday morning to address what the school district calls "situations in the school." A letter sent to parents from Principal Karrie Rage…
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (AP) _ North Dakota prosecutors say they will not charge a Devils Lake police officer who shot and killed a man earlier this summer. Detective Brandon Potts killed 26-year-old Daniel Fuller on July 5 after officers responded…
WASHINGTON (KMSP) - Pro Football Hall of Famer and Minnesota Viking great Alan Page was honored Friday by President Donald Trump with the Presidential Medal of Freedom Also receiving medals in a ceremony held in the White House’s East Room were; Miriam Adelson,…