College Hockey: UND Swept By Western Michigan

Colt Conrad scored three goals, tallying five points for the Broncos

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A 6-2 UND hockey loss on Saturday gave the unranked Western Michigan Broncos the sweep over the Hawks. This marks UND’s third straight loss.

Colt Conrad scored three goals, tallying five points for the Broncos. Freshman Jasper Weatherby scored his first career goal for UND early in the first period.

UND hosts Alaska Anchorage next weekend.