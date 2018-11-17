NDSU Fans Endure Frigid Temperatures to Support their Team

Pregame temperatures hovered around single-digits

FARGO, N.D. — Some football fans tend to stay inside when their team scores more points than the temperature outside.

However, it’s just another football Saturday for NDSU fans.

“The tough ones come out for that, some of them stay away when it gets real cold, but the diehards, they’re here all the time,” said Lloyd Galde of Aneta.

Even though temperatures were in the single digits this morning, some fans say they’d tailgate even if it was 15 below outside.

They wouldn’t let some chilly air hinder their passion for the Bison.

“It’s a Saturday tradition. That’s what we do around here. We’ve been back several years in a row, getting together, cheer on the Bison. It’s awesome,”said Mark Sellin of Hawley.

“Usually we don’t need all the heaters until we get to the playoffs, but with the weather the way it is, everybody’s out and about and having a good time,” said Brian Peterman of Hawley.

Many fans rely on heated tents and hot food to stay comfortable, but it’s not just being inside that keeps these fans warm.

“It’s like one big family out here. You get to know so many people and everybody’s got the same goal: go to Texas and win the championship. It’s infectious,” said Galde.

Some Bison fans decided to brave the elements to present a proper send–off for some of the team’s seniors.

“It’ll be pretty emotional, some of these kids have been with the program for five years, and we get to know some of the players and parents, and you get attached to them. It’s tough to see some of them go,” said Galde.

Dozens of the tents set up outside the FargoDome used small–scale heaters to keep people warm until game time.