Lane Of Interstate 94 Near Barnesville Reopens Hours After Semi Rollover

BARNESVILLE, MN — A semi rollover shut down a section of the interstate near Barnesville for hours.

A notification was sent out around 1:30 that a semi rollover on I-94 near mile marker 26 shut down the left lane of westbound traffic.

Crews were ready to close the eastbound left lane as well to make sure there was enough room to get everything back to normal.

The clean up of the crash site took around three hours to complete.