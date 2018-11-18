Making the Little Things Count: Local Organization Helps Breast Cancer Fighters

That's where Pink It Forward comes in...they think about the details

FARGO, N.D. — When you are fighting a life threatening disease, the little things can make all the difference.

That’s exactly what Pink It Forward is doing.

One in every eight women will develop breast cancer.

“In some way we are all affected by breast cancer,” said Shannon Tjaden, the United States of American Mrs. North Dakota.

But it’s not just the treatment that can make the suffering durable.

“They are the little things that sometimes we all don’t think about,” Shannon said.

“Getting a message that said I was having such a hard day, such a hard week, such a hard month maybe and I got this package on my doorstep and it brought me to tears and I’m curling up with my blanket right now that makes everything we do worthwhile,” said Kayla Tanhoff, the VP of Pink It Forward.

The annual Women’s Day Out brings local vendors together to raise money.

Funds which are crucial to giving free care packages, but go far beyond the gifts.

“Getting messages I mean is one of the most impactful things about why we continue to do what we do.” Kayla said.

A mother daughter duo that runs the organization has a personal journey with the disease.

A connection that has created one main goal.

“Remind them that they are not alone that they are in a family and it’s a family of pink,” Kayla said.

But they aren’t the only ones.

“Our motto is to empower women, uplift others and inspire everyone,” Shannon said.

Together, they are helping women win their fights while having a mission in mind.

“Is to bring a little bit of comfort to women and to make those personal connections at events like this is really priceless,” Kayla said.

“Knowing that people out there are with you, supporting you and here for you if you need to talk,” Shannon said.

Jessie Cohen KVRR Local News.

This year the group is also trying help families suffering while celebrating the holidays.

Pink It Forward is giving away 100 original Christmas ornaments.