Driving, Cooking Safely for Thanksgiving

The Red Cross says Thanksgiving is one of the leading days for cooking fires every year

FARGO, N.D. — Thanksgiving means two things: lots of traveling and lots of food.

The American Red Cross reminds everyone who plans to drive to their Thanksgiving get together to buckle up, check the weather, slow down and make sure to rotate drivers if you do have a longer trip. Once you get to your destination, the Red Cross says it’s important everyone in the house knows the fire escape plan. A spokeswoman says Thanksgiving is one of the leading days for home cooking fires every year.

“So if you have cousins or aunts or uncles coming to stay in your home, make sure they know two ways to get out of your home in two minutes or less. That fire escape plan is really important just in case something does happen especially if you’re going to a home you’re not used to staying in,” said Gretchen Hjelmstad, with the American Red Cross of the Dakotas.

If you have never cooked a Thanksgiving meal before, Red Cross says make sure to do your research beforehand.