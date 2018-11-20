Annual Holiday Lights Parade Dazzles Fargo-Moorhead

Many people come back year after year

FARGO, N.D. — The annual Holiday Lights Parade is back, and there’s no shortage of floats decked out in holiday splendor.

Many people at the parade have been coming year after year. Some even camp out hours beforehand to get a good spot.

“We like to be front and center,” Ayla Hovland said.

The lights are, of course, the highlight.

“The lights and I want to see all the cool stuff added to the parade,” Jordan Moeller, 7, said.

“It’s pretty cool how you can see all the lights,” Jayden Larson, 8, said.

“It’s a family tradition,” Todd Moeller said.

Some were there to cheer on their families, too.

“My daughter’s going to be at the Red River Dance [float],” Kelly Larson said.

Some people have been in the parade years before but are now taking in the spectacle from the sidelines.

“It gets everyone in the spirit for Christmas, sometimes it’s really cold, sometimes it’s not bad, this is not bad,” Rick Stern said.

The parade is also something that highlights the best Fargo–Moorhead has to offer.

“It’s a great thing to come and see because it gives you a taste of Fargo, and it’s always a lot of fun,” Hovland said.

“It’s fun however you do it, look at all the people gathering and all the changes downtown…so exciting,” Stern said.

The parade started in Moorhead and crossed the bridge to go through downtown Fargo.