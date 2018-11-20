The Christmas Gift Grants Two Local Families $2,500

The organization is also raising money to gift different families each day starting December 1st- 24th

FARGO, N.D. — Members of the F-M community are strutting their stuff and listening to some holiday tunes, all for a good cause.

The Christmas Gift organization is holding its annual fashion show to raise money for local families in need. It’s raising money to gift different families each day starting December 1st through the 24th.

The Christmas Gift is also giving two specific families $2,500 each this holiday season.

“Two families tonight will be granted gifts that they’ll receive to help during a time of need,” Board Member Hannah Sorensen said. “Both have had very significant medical emergencies in their lives, so we’re able to help them out to make the holidays a little bit brighter for them.”

Models wore outfits from area vendors like Laurie’s and Apricot Lane. Our very own Maggie Lamere participated as one of the models.