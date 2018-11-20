The Christmas Gift Grants Two Local Families $2,500

The organization is also raising money to gift different families each day starting December 1st- 24th
Maria Santora,

FARGO, N.D. — Members of the F-M community are strutting their stuff and listening to some holiday tunes, all for a good cause.

The Christmas Gift organization is holding its annual fashion show to raise money for local families in need. It’s raising money to gift different families each day starting December 1st through the 24th.

The Christmas Gift is also giving two specific families $2,500 each this holiday season.

“Two families tonight will be granted gifts that they’ll receive to help during a time of need,” Board Member Hannah Sorensen said. “Both have had very significant medical emergencies in their lives, so we’re able to help them out to make the holidays a little bit brighter for them.”

Models wore outfits from area vendors like Laurie’s and Apricot Lane. Our very own Maggie Lamere participated as one of the models.

Categories: Community, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

Metroflex Gym Teams Up with Golden Drive’s C...
Annual Downtown Fargo Street Fair Kicks Off
“The Christmas Gift” Fashion Show Help...
Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade Wrap-Up

You Might Like

Valley City Man Hurt After Pickup Hits Train

NEAR VALLEY CITY, N.D. - A Valley City man is is hurt after his pickup struck a train Tuesday night. It happened at 6:40 on 114th Avenue Southeast near Cooks Plaza, which is two miles west of Valley City. The…