Valley City Man Hurt After Pickup Hits Train

NEAR VALLEY CITY, N.D. – A Valley City man is is hurt after his pickup struck a train Tuesday night.

It happened at 6:40 on 114th Avenue Southeast near Cooks Plaza, which is two miles west of Valley City.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the pickup wasn’t able to stop on the snow-covered gravel road and struck the train.

The driver, 19-year-old Jonathan Langer, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Valley City and later to Sanford in Fargo. His condition has not been released.

The railroad crossing does not have lighted crossing arms.

The crash remains under investigation.