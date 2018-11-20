Victims ID’d In Mandan Plane Crash

MANDAN, ND — The Morton County Sheriff’s office released the names of the first responders killed in a Metro Area plane crash northwest of Mandan.

All three died when their plane went down on November 18, 2018.

The first responders are Todd Lasky, pilot, age 48 of Bismarck, Bonnie Cook, NICU nurse, age 63 of Bismarck and Chris Iverson, paramedic, age 47 of Mandan.

They were on a flight from Williston from Bismarck around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

The Bismarck Airport FAA tower reported them missing.

The crash site was discovered in the early morning hours of November 19, by the Morton County Sheriff’s Office after the Civil Air Patrol and Air Rescue Team tracked it down through cell phone forensics and radar analysis.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the National Traffic Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.