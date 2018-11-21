NDSU’s Stick, Cox Named MVFC Players of the Year

They are the first set of teammates to earn the honors since 2010

ST. LOUIS (NDSU Athletics) — North Dakota State quarterback Easton Stick was named Offensive Player of the Year and linebacker Jabril Cox was named Defensive Player of the Year in the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 21, by a vote of the league’s media, head coaches and sports information directors.

Stick is the second NDSU player to earn the league’s top offensive honor along with 2013 quarterback Brock Jensen, and Cox is the third NDSU player to be selected on defense behind 2012 cornerback Marcus Williams and 2014 defensive end Kyle Emanuel.

This is the seventh time in conference history that one team has claimed both the offensive and defensive players of the year, and the first time since 2010 when Western Illinois quarterback Matt Barr and linebacker Kyle Glazier were selected.

Stick, a finalist for the Walter Payton Award as FCS Offensive Player of the Year, is second in FCS history for wins as starting quarterback with a 45-3 record. He leads the MVFC and ranks second in FCS for passing efficiency (171.1), yards per attempt (9.69) and yards per completion (16.23). Stick also ranks second in the conference for passing touchdowns (22), third in rushing touchdowns (11), and is second among current MVFC quarterbacks for rushing yards (402).

A three-time MVFC Offensive Player of the Week this season, Stick went 129-for-216 passing for 2,094 yards and broke NDSU career records for total yards (10,283), total touchdowns (117) and passing TDs (82). He is second in MVFC history for rushing yards (2,248) and touchdowns (35) by a quarterback.

Cox, a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award as FCS Defensive Player of the Year, is NDSU’s current co-leader with 68 total tackles including 42 solo stops. He has 8.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, five quarterback hurries, four interceptions and three pass breakups. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns and ranks fifth in FCS with 147 interception return yards.

Last year’s MVFC Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year, Cox has made 16 consecutive starts at linebacker and has career totals of 21.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and 11 passes defended in 26 games.

NDSU’s Chris Klieman was second in the voting for the Bruce Craddock MVFC Coach of the Year award, which went to second-year Indiana State head coach Curt Mallory. The Sycamores went from 0-11 a year ago and picked to finish last in the conference to 7-4 this year finishing third with a 5-3 record.

NDSU defensive lineman Spencer Waege was third in the voting for MVFC Newcomer of the Year, which went to Indiana State junior quarterback Ryan Boyle, an Iowa transfer. South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr. was voted MVFC Freshman of the Year.