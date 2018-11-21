Sen. Hoeven Thanks Entrepreneurs at One Million Cups Reunion

One Million Cups gives entrepreneurs the chance to connect and share their ideas with other entrepreneurs

FARGO, N.D. – Senator Hoeven thanks entrepreneurs for their contribution to the state of North Dakota at One Million Cups’ fourth annual speaker reunion.

Over 30 innovators are given one minute to give an update on their innovations.

Zoe Bundy, a young entrepreneur, was one of the 30.

Bundy started a website called Brainy Ladies to get young girls interested in STEM careers and spoke at One Million Cups for the first time in June.

“It was amazing,” Bundy said. “I made so many connections afterwards. I’ve spoken at many other events between now and then. What I would like to do is continue posting those stories on our social media and our website and do other campaigns in the future.”

This was One Million Cups’ last meeting of the year. The next meeting will be held in late January.