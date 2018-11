Multiple People Injured After Deck Collapses

It happened at a Sioux Falls, South Dakota home around noon on Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — At least three people are injured after an upper level deck collapses at a Sioux Falls home.

Authorities say a half-dozen people were on the deck at the time.

It happened shortly after noon.

Three adults were taken to local hospitals with back and hip injuries.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

An infant was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No word yet on what caused the deck to collapse.