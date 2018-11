Shoppers Buy Last Minute Goods at Markets Open on Thanksgiving

The Asian and American Supermarket stayed open for part of the day

FARGO, N.D. — Most stores and restaurants are closed for the holiday, but some markets were still open for part of the day.

One grocery store, the Asian and American Supermarket on Main Avenue, stays open on holidays.

The owner, John Huynh, says people still come in to grab those last–minute goods for their meals. The store closed earlier than usual so the employees can spend more time with family.

“Yesterday we were a lot busier. Sometimes they go home and they cook and they miss something, they say, ‘ugh I forgot to grab this.’ It’s busy today too, I was surprised,” Huynh said.

He says both customers and employees are mixing their traditional cultures with the American holiday.