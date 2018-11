Choice Bank Donates $300,000 to the Thielen Foundation

MINNEAPOLIS – Choice Bank donates $300,000 dollars to Vikings Wide Receiver and Detroit Lakes native Adam Thielen’s newly launched Thielen Foundation.

The non–profit is dedicated to helping people overcome adversity to achieve their full potential.

The donation is part of the North Dakota–based bank’s People First commitment.

Thielen and Choice Bank are matching all donations to a Pledge It campaign. It accepts contributions for every catch Adam makes for the rest of the season up to $19,000. You can pitch in by clicking here.

The foundation is set to make a lot of money since Thielen is second in the NFL with 85 catches.