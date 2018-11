KVRR Round Table: UND Football Season Recap

The KVRR Sports team analyzes the Fighting Hawks' 2018 campaign

GRAND FORKS, N.D. —- UND football missed out on the FCS playoffs after falling in its final game of the season to Northern Arizona. The Hawks finished their 2018 campaign with a 6-5 record.

The KVRR Sports team analyzes the Hawks’ season and what the loss of their 16 seniors will mean for 2019.