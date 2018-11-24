Local Stores Celebrate Small Business Saturday on Busy Shopping Weekend

Business owners say downtown has been more lively compared to years before

FARGO, N.D. — Local entrepreneurs are taking advantage of the busy shopping weekend.

Small Business Saturday is a nationwide movement launched by American Express in 2010 when the economy was in recession.

Several stores in downtown Fargo are taking part including places like Unglued and Boots & Heels.

Small business owners say promoting local shops has definitely made the area livelier the weekend after Thanksgiving.

“People like getting out and having that personal interaction and when you go to small businesses you actually feel you like you know the people there, and I think that is one of the really fun parts of downtown,” Greg Danz, the owner of Zandbroz Variety, said.

Small Business Saturday has gotten attention from local officials in all 50 states.

In 2011, the Senate passed a resolution in support of the day.