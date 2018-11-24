Missing Grand Forks Family Found Dead in Montana

Anthony and Chelsi Dean, both 25, and their two daughers, 5-year-old Kaytlin and 20-month-old Avri, were killed in a car crash on Thanksgiving

BILLINGS, M.T. — A North Dakota family reported missing in southeastern Montana died in a one-vehicle crash on I- 94 on Thanksgiving.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash site was found at about 8 p.m. Friday after investigators pinged their cellphones. Carter County Sheriff Neil Kittelmann says the victims are Anthony and Chelsi Dean, both 25, from Grand Forks. Their daughters, 5-year-old Kaytlin and 20-month-old Avri, were also found dead.

The patrol says their Toyota 4Runner went off the interstate near Huntley at about 7 a.m. Thursday and traveled through the median before going airborne off an embankment. The SUV struck a concrete bridge support pillar and came to rest in Pryor Creek.

The Deans had visited family in Caldwell, Idaho and were traveling to Ekalaka, Montana. They last contacted family at 6:30 a.m. Thursday from Billings.