Travelers Face Flight Cancellations Due to Midwest Snowstorm

Hector International Airport is cancelling and delaying flights going to and from Chicago through the evening

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo travelers are continuing to face flight cancellations both to and from Chicago due to snowy conditions.

Hector International Airport is cancelling and delaying flights going to and from the windy city.

Both United and American Airlines normally offer nonstop flights, but the snowstorm in the Midwest is causing flight cancellations into this evening.

This storm is keeping many Thanksgiving travelers across the country from reaching their destination.

“Yesterday we started to see the impacts with inbound flights cancelled from O’Hare, which impacted the outbound flight availability for passengers that want to go from Fargo through Chicago,” Hector International Airport executive director Shawn Dobberstein said. “So, there are a lot of frustrated folks that are here trying to get home but at the same time it’s mother nature doing what it does best and disrupting air travel. ”

The last flight from Fargo to Chicago this evening is currently cancelled.