West Acres Mall Sees Cyber Monday as a Positive

Most of the deals offered online are also available in stores

FARGO, N.D. – West Acres Mall does not count Cyber Monday as a loss for foot traffic.

The mall saw nearly 67,000 shoppers on Black Friday weekend.

Mall operators view Cyber Monday in a positive way because many of the stores have an online presence as well.

A West Acres vice president says people take advantage of ordering online and picking it up in store.

“We don’t really see any negative effects from it, traffic or sales wise, in fact it’s even a slight benefit,” West Acres Mall property management senior vice president Chris Heaton said. “Again, with the online presence, the omni-channel approach with a lot of our tenants, we don’t really see that taking away from our business.”

West Acres Mall is open on Christmas Eve until 4:00 PM, but is closed on Christmas Day.