What You Need to Know Before Donating On “Giving Tuesday”

The BBB has some helpful tips so people who plan to give money aren't scammed

FARGO, N.D. — Giving back is what the holidays are all about, but you want to make sure you’re not getting scammed in the process.

The Better Business Bureau of North Dakota and Minnesota reminds people who plan to donate money on Giving Tuesday to do their research before writing a check. The BBB says scammers typically will try to call you and say they are a charity with a similar title to a national organization. Instead, people who plan to donate are encouraged to decide in advance who they want to give to.

“Which causes do you care about, which entities are legitimate and then make your budget around those particular entities and don’t be swayed by different people trying to get into your pocketbook when that’s not really where you want to put your money.”

Last year, Giving Tuesday hit a record of $274 million dollars in donations from 2.5 million contributors.To check the legitimacy of a charity, click here.