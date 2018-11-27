Dragon MBB Cruises to 94-73 Win over Mayville State

MSUM shot 52.9 percent in the contest

MOORHEAD, Minn. (MSUM Athletics)— Five Minnesota State University Moorhead players scored in double figures as the Dragon men rolled to a 94-73 win over Mayville State in action Tuesday night at Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minn.

MSUM finished nonconference play 6-2.

Freshman center Jesse Bergh had 12 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for his first career-double double. Junior guard Johnny Beeninga had 16 points and three assists while senior guard Travaun Coad had 11 points and five rebounds. Senior forward Addison Park had 11 points and two rebounds while freshman guard Bryce Irsfeld had 10 points and two assists.

The Dragons had a 47-33 edge in rebounds and shot 52.9 percent (36-of-68) for the game compared to 40.8 percent (29-of-71) for the Comets.

MSUM held a 20-18 lead with 12:33 left in the first half but outscored the Comets 28-16 over the final stretch of the half to take a 48-34 lead into halftime. Bergh had a double-double in the first half alone with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Dragons steadily added to the lead in the second half, leading by as much as 31, on their way to the win, which is their third straight.

Senior forward Jake Johnson had nine points in 13 minutes off the bench for MSUM. Sophomore guard Gavin Baumgartner had three assists.

MSUM opens NSIC play on Saturday at Northern State (S.D.). Tipoff is 6 p.m. at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen, S.D.