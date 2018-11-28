Farmers Check Out Latest in Technology at Northern Ag Expo

The annual exposition is held in the FargoDome each year
Tim Scott,

FARGO, N.D. — People learned about the latest advances in agriculture at the Northern Ag Expo in Fargo.

Farmers and ag dealers could see the latest technology in machinery and seeding at the FargoDome.

They are also hearing from companies on their new projects.

Several of the farmers attending the expo have been dealing with tariffs and other economic restrictions over the last few months.

Some say meeting up with other farmers fuels hope about their industry.

“All these issues that are affecting us are pertinent today, so the benefit of the show this time is that a lot of conversations and a lot of things happening and a lot of interaction about issues we’re all facing in agriculture today,” said Matt Glessner, the President of the North Dakota Agricultural Association.

The two-day agriculture exposition took place from November 27-28.

Categories: Agriculture, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

Kids Learn Where Food Comes From While Visiting Re...
2017 Drought Impact on North Dakota Crops
Tenney’s Wheaton-Dumont Co-Op Elevator Hit H...
Investigators Release Possible Cause of Fire that ...

You Might Like

High Risk Sex Offender Moves To South Fargo

FARGO, ND -- A high risk sex offender has moved into 103 22nd Street South in Fargo. 29-year-old Michael Jans was convicted of gross sexual imposition in Burleigh County. The victims were three 14 year old females. Jans was also convicted…

High Risk Sex Offender Moves To Horace, North Dakota

HORACE, ND -- A high risk sex offender has moved to Horace. The Cass County Sheriff's Office is notifying the public that 32-year-old David Lilley, Jr. is now living at 22 Horseshoe Bend Trailer Court. Lilley was convicted of gross sexual…