Farmers Check Out Latest in Technology at Northern Ag Expo

The annual exposition is held in the FargoDome each year

FARGO, N.D. — People learned about the latest advances in agriculture at the Northern Ag Expo in Fargo.

Farmers and ag dealers could see the latest technology in machinery and seeding at the FargoDome.

They are also hearing from companies on their new projects.

Several of the farmers attending the expo have been dealing with tariffs and other economic restrictions over the last few months.

Some say meeting up with other farmers fuels hope about their industry.

“All these issues that are affecting us are pertinent today, so the benefit of the show this time is that a lot of conversations and a lot of things happening and a lot of interaction about issues we’re all facing in agriculture today,” said Matt Glessner, the President of the North Dakota Agricultural Association.

The two-day agriculture exposition took place from November 27-28.