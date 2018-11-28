Fugitive On The Run Arrested In Crookston

Joe Radske,

CROOKSTON, MN – A fugitive sought for more than week by authorities and another man were arrested in Crookston Tuesday night.

Police Chief Paul Biermaier says the arrests followed an unrelated narcotics investigation at a residence on the city’s south side.

The Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force doing surveillance, learned 40-year old Joshua Hendrickson and 33-year old Brady Veselka were in the home. Traffic in the area was rerouted and some neighboring homes were evacuated as SWAT and other law enforcement officers surrounded the house.

Contact was made with the two men and they surrendered without incident around 9 o’clock

Hendrickson, of Karlstad, was a convicted killer, on supervised release from prison. He was wanted for felony violations of his parole and had been on the run since last Tuesday. Veselka also had a warrant for probation violations. Veselka has no known address.

