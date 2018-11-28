Heavy Smoke Damages Lidgerwood Market


LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – A grocery store fire in Richland County. 

Fire departments from Lidgerwood and Hankinson responded shortly after 6 this morning on a report of smoke coming from the Lidgerwood Market, just off Main Street.  

County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht says firefighters made initial entry and found smoke was coming from a mechanical room. 

Smoke was pouring out of roof vents. 

He says it appears there is heavy fire damage inside the store.

 

